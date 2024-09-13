Work has begun on the electrification of the Levante quay of the port of Gioia Tauro

In the port of Gioia Tauro, work begins on lot I
electrification of the dedicated Levante quay
mainly at container ship berths. The intervention,
entrusted to Saet Spa, relates to a stretch of quay
which has an extension of about 640 meters and will have to be
completed by 7 March 2026.
Financing of the installation of the cold plant
ironing on this first stretch of the quay finds cover
through Ministerial Decree 101 of 13 April
2023 relating to infrastructure interventions in the port area,
synergistic and complementary to the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience, through which the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has obtained the
financing of the works of the first lot of the Levante quay
for an amount of 18.4 million euros included in the loans
of the Complementary National Plan. To ensure the entire
electrification of the entire port canal of Gioia Tauro will be
An additional funding of 90 million euros is needed.