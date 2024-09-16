SEA Europe is calling for rules for financial support for inland waterway transport that do not penalise EU shipyards

SEA Europe, the association representing the European industry
shipbuilding, fears that the planned new standards
on State aid for land transport and
multimodal, in the part relating to inland waterway transport
will not reward innovation and sustainability, and
risk benefiting non-European shipyards.
By participating with your own contribution to the public consultation
on the revision of these rules that will end on Friday
the appreciation for the initiative of the
European Commission to support the road transport sector
inland waterways, SEA Europe has nevertheless urged the introduction of
in the new rules of more ambitious requirements so that
priority is given to sustainability,
and high-tech solutions.
The transport sector on Europe's inland waterways, which
annually transports 150 billion tonne-km of goods, is
characterized by an outdated fleet and is a sector with
limited financial capacity that is constituted
mainly by small and medium-sized enterprises and by companies run by
familiar. The European Commission's intent is to
facilitate the access of these companies to state subsidies to the
modernization of the fleet.
If the objective of the revision of the rules is shared by
SEA Europe, the association noted, however, that the current
draft revision does not set the conditions for the use of
cutting-edge green technologies for the purchase of new
boats and, according to the association, this lack is
A missed opportunity to promote innovation and transition
towards digitalisation and decarbonisation.
In addition, SEA Europe complained that the proposed rules do not
require vessels to be built or modernised in the
European shipyards and this - highlighted the association
- involves the risk that EU countries' funds will be used to
non-European shipbuilding companies that often benefit from their
national subsidies, to the further detriment of
European shipyards.
Finally, for SEA Europe, the draft revision of the rules is
eligibility for aid and would be
It is therefore necessary to establish more
clear for European shipyards and suppliers of
maritime equipment can access aid for the
construction and modernisation of transport vessels
on inland waterways.