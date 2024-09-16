ECSA sets out priorities to safeguard and increase the competitiveness of European maritime transport

In the light of Mario Draghi's report on strengthening the
competitiveness of Europe that the
last week, a document that underlines the need for
safeguarding the competitiveness of European shipping,
The European Shipowners' Association has today published a Position
Paper for a European maritime industrial strategy to be included
in the next Clean Industrial Deal that the president of the
European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has committed to
present in the first 100 days of the new Commission.
In its document, in order to safeguard the competitiveness of the
of European maritime transport at international level, the European
Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) highlights the need
to maintain a level playing field between European shipping and
non-European competitors, with a regulatory and fiscal framework
adequate to ensure that shipping companies
remain globally competitive.
In addition, in ECSA's view, to ensure the green transition
and digital shipping needs to be increased in
production capacity for clean fuels for the
maritime transport, producing at least 40% of the total
necessary for maritime transport to achieve the objectives
of the FuelEU Maritime initiative, in line with the
reference of the Net-Zero Industry Act.
In view of Europe's leadership in technologies
for the green and digital transition of shipping,
according to ECSA, in order to maintain and capitalise on this position,
EU Member States should then swiftly implement a
benchmark for the production of at least 40% of
Innovative technologies for shipping within the framework of the Regulation
on net-zero industry.
For ECSA, access to the
public and private funding to unlock the
investments for the green and digital transitions, as
different financing instruments involving banks, markets and
capital and private investors to enable better
risk sharing of innovative and transition projects.
Furthermore - the shipowners' association reiterated again - the
revenues deriving from the application of the EU ETS to shipping, the
EU emissions trading system,
should be spent on transition-related activities
to decarbonise shipping.
Finally, ECSA considers it essential that the strategy
European maritime industry recognises the need for
investing in new skills for the green and digital transition
shipping, as the support of the Commission is needed, and
Member States' joint efforts to
retrain 800,000 seafarers for the green transition by
mid-2030.