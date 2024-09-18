Agreement to allow the expansion of the MCT concession in the port of Gioia Tauro

Today the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian Sea, the Regional Consortium for the Development of
Attività Produttive (Corap) and the company Medcenter
Container Terminal (MCT) that manages the container terminal of the
port of Gioia Tauro have signed an agreement whose purpose is
to maintain the high infrastructural conditions necessary to
to ensure the further development of the Calabrian port and, in particular, to ensure the
to have the availability of more areas in
concession considered MCT's business development plan.
The latter needs additional concession areas to
an area of 162,900 square meters, some of which
located in or near the MCT terminal.
Remembering that the area affected by the new request
concession of the terminal operator company is subject to
dispute between the Port Authority and Corap, which recently saw the Court
of Appeal of Reggio Calabria declare its ownership in
Regional Consortium for the Development of Agricultural Activities
a decision currently challenged before the Supreme Court
Court of Cassation, the Port System Authority has
explained that it was necessary to go further to offer
formal guarantees to the terminal operators' expansion program and, more
in general, in order to ensure continuity and certainty
the further development of the port of call.
In the areas subject to the dispute, it has been planned
in fact, a series of activities that will also see the
construction of the functional electrical substation also
to the cold ironing activity being installed along
the entire port canal, but also the construction of the Punto
cross-border inspection of goods in transit at the port
port of Calabria, to be made available to the
Ministry of Health, which will be inaugurated in the next few
weeks.
The Port Authority pointed out that, despite the ongoing litigation.
The primary interest of the Port of Rio has prevailed between the two bodies.
Gioia Tauro.