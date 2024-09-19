Last month, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +16.0%

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic of 961 thousand TEUs, with an increase of
+16.0% on August 2023, of which 509 thousand full TEUs landed (+17.6%),
122 thousand full TEUs embarked (-2.6%) and 329 thousand empty TEUs (+22.1%).
Explaining the reasons for the positive trend in container flow,
Port of Los Angeles General Manager Gene Seroka
noted that "the American consumer is continuing to
and this is helping to fuel our
economy. Part of the goods that are arriving now - he
specified - are replenishing the warehouses also in anticipation of the
period after the end-of-year holidays. Also thanks
combined with a constant flow of parts and components to
production activities, in the short term we will have to continue
to record high volumes".
In the first eight months of 2024, the Californian airport
handled a total of 6.63 million TEUs, with a
increase of +17.4% over the same period last year,
of which 3.48 million full TEUs at landing (+18.8%), 1.02 million
full TEUs at embarkation (+25.2%) and 2.13 million empty TEUs (+11.9%).
If in Los Angeles, as in the other main container port
of the U.S. West Coast of Long Beach
(
of 16
September 2024), container traffic is growing,
This has also been the case for several months in the two main ports
containers on the East Coast, with ports of call in New York and Savannah
which last July handled 806 thousand TEUs and
489 thousand TEUs, with increases of +11.1% and +9.3%.