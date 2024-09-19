In August, containers in the port of Valencia increased while in Algeciras they decreased

Last month, if container traffic in the port of
Valencia continued to grow always driven by volumes
of containers transshipped in the Spanish port of call, which was
added in the month the increase in import-export containers, in the
port of Algeciras, on the other hand, the trend
negative in place since June due to the interruption of the increase
of transhipment cargo. In August 2024, the volume of containers
handled in Valencia amounted to 464 thousand TEUs (+19.1%),
of which 235 thousand in transit (+22.9%), 119 thousand on disembarkation (+12.1%) and
112 thousand at boarding (+18.6%). In Algeciras, the total traffic is
State equal to 403 thousand TEUs (-5.2%), of which 357 thousand in transit
(-0.4%), 24 thousand on disembarkation (-31.3%) and 22 thousand on boarding (-30.5%).
In terms of weight, containerized traffic last month
handled in Valencia was over 4.8 million
tons (+14.7%) as well as in Algeciras (-2.9%).
In the first eight months of 2024, the Port of Valencia handled
globally 3.6 million TEUs, with an increase of +13.8% on the
same period last year, of which 1.8 million TEUs in
transit (+17.5%), 917 thousand TEUs on landing (+10.2%) and 880 thousand TEUs
boarding (+9.2%). Total container traffic in Algeciras
amounted to 3.2 million TEUs (+1.1%), of which almost 2.8 million TEUs
million TEUs in transit (+4.5%), 226 thousand on landing (-14.0%) and
212 thousand TEUs on boarding (-18.8%).