Decline in the quarterly results of the American FedEx

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended
last August 31, the American FedEx recorded revenues of
$21.58 billion, with a slight decrease of -0.5% on the
same period of the previous year, of which 18.30 billion
generated by the Group's express delivery activities
(-1.1%) and 2.33 billion from groupage shipments made in the North
America (+1.7%). Operating profit and net profit declined
respectively by -27.3% and -26.3%, falling to 1.08 billion and 794 billion
million dollars.
The company explained that the results of the first quarter
of fiscal year 2025 were adversely affected by a
change in the business mix, with a reduction in demand for
services, an increase in demand for shipments to
defined days and a decrease in productivity. To this
the effects of an increase in operating expenses and
one less operating day than in the first quarter
of the 2024 tax year.