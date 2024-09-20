ERFA, aid for rail freight transport should not be used to support declining business models

By participating in the public consultation launched by the
European Commission on its draft new transport rules
and multimodal line, which will replace the
Community guidelines on State aid to railway undertakings,
as well as on its new Block Exemption Regulation
on transport, which ended today,
the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA), an association that
represents rail freight operators, has
urged to limit the scope of the new security measures
public support to areas of common interest in order to avoid
distortions of competition and optimise the use of limited
financial resources available.
"We have to think - explained the president of ERFA,
Dirk Stahl, explaining the position of the association - to the role
of public money in rail freight transport in a way that
strategic. There is a limited amount of money that
rail freight transport can make use of and we must
ensure that any amount is granted thoughtfully. Besides
In this way, we must also always be aware of the risks
resulting from the introduction of state support in a market
competitive".
ERFA agreed with the draft regulation
when it highlights the opportunity to
"exclude from the scope of this
regulation on aid granted to firms in difficulty,
since such aid should be assessed in the light of the
Guidelines on State aid for rescuing and rescuing
restructuring of non-financial companies in difficulty".
"Restructuring aid - explained the association
- they are highly distorting as they usually benefit a
operator and eliminate incentives for transport companies
rail freight to be financially responsible.
So to rail freight transport - agreed the ERFA -
normal State aid rules for the
restructuring".
In addition, the ERFA considers that operating aid
should be limited as - specified the association
- 'the role of State aid should not be to
support or incentivize declining business models. The Commission
- the ERFA specified - should instead try to support
the rail freight transport sector through measures of
indirect support such as support for the reduction of entitlements for
access to the tracks".
ERFA also welcomed the EU Commission's proposal to
increase aid intensity to encourage the introduction of
of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS)
setting the threshold of 80% of eligible costs for
European Train Control System
(ETCS), to the future mobile communication system for the railways
(FRMCS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) and
to digital automatic pairing. "This - he said
highlighted the association - sends the signal that the ERTMS is
one of the main financial priorities in terms of
the funds". The ERFA has specified that it would indeed support the increase
threshold to 100% as it would reduce the administrative burden
for the states granting aid.