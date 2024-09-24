Greece's CCEC sells five 5,023 TEU containerships for $118.4 million

Greece's Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) announced today
that he has made agreements to sell for an expected amount equal to
$118.4 million Five twin 5,023 TEU containerships
of its fleet, ships that were built in 2013 by the
South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries. These are the units
Hyundai Prestige
, Hyundai Premium
, Hyundai
Paramount
, Hyundai Privilege
and Hyundai Platinum
chartered to the South Korean company HMM. Container holders
will be delivered to buyers between next November and
January 2025.
With the sale of the five units, it decreases
CCEC's presence in the
container ship as the Greek company remained the owner
of three newly built 13,312 TEU ships that are chartered
to the German Hapag-Lloyd. The Greek company is in fact
concentrating on the gas carrier segment, with 12 units of
this type in the fleet and another 16 units under construction that
They will be taken delivery between 2026 and 2027.