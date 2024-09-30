Port of Gioia Tauro, on 14 October tenth meeting for the possible establishment of the company pursuant to art. 17

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has announced the convocation for the next 14
October of the tenth meeting with terminal operators and former companies
art. 16 law 84/94 of the port of Gioia Tauro for any
establishment of the company pursuant to Article 17, i.e., of the company to which
terminal operators can turn to for the supply of labor
in the event of "peaks of work". Remembering to be
successful, after a long and complex negotiation with the Ministry
of Infrastructure and Transport. not only to have the
establishment of the company pursuant to Article 17, but also to increase the
number of members from the original 77 to the current 100 in order to
also allow the registration of staff with the Agency with
professional qualifications of interest to terminal operators and
companies pursuant to Article 16, the president of the port authority, Andrea
Agostinelli, specified that the meeting was aimed at
to reaffirm the principle of absorption into the undertaking of
those port workers, currently 50 registered
in the Agency for the administration and redevelopment of the
work in the transhipment ports of Gioia Tauro and Taranto.
The Port Authority has specified that the
Ministry of Infrastructure, the Cabinet Office of the Region
Calabria, the trade unions and the parliamentary deputation
about the opportunity, in the event of the failure of the
negotiations, to support a further measure
Regulatory extension of the validity of the Temporary Employment Agency
of work in the port and for professional retraining, also
beyond 31 December 2024, this is because the majority of
registered with the Agency (about 35 out of 50) continues to be called upon to
perform occasional services. Last June, the
of the Employment Agency in the port and for the
retraining had been extended from 81 to 90 months,
Bringing the deadline to 31 December
