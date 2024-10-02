testata inforMARE
Salvini: case law does not affirm any right of shipping companies to self-transport with on-board personnel
There is no liberalization of port activities for lashing and unlashing operations
Roma
October 2, 2024
Case law does not affirm any right of companies to self-handling with on-board staff and there is no no liberalisation of port activities for the lashing and unlashing operations. The minister said this today of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, responding in the Chamber of Deputies to a question by Luca Pastorino of the Mixed Group-+Europe which, in posing the question, recalled that 'the judgments pronounced by the Council of State on 19 July 2024 on the two appeals by the shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci against the verdicts of the Regional Administrative Court of Genoa relating to to the denials opposed by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian capital to the repeated requests for authorization to entrust the lashing and unlashing operations of the charge, confirmed the judgments of the Court of First Instance Regional Administrative. In the first case - Pastorino recalled - the judges validated all six grounds opposed by the Authority of the Port System to Large Fast Ships. The sentence reiterates the exclusivity of the staff to be assigned to the aforementioned operations, as well as the need to ensure the compliance with the special regulations relating to safety and health of workers assigned to these functions; In addition, the judges of the Council of State rejected the request for structuring advanced by Grandi Navi Veloci, since the eventual authorization for self-production must instead have a occasional agreement, it is confirmed that, on the basis of the collective agreement maritime labour operations, and vehicle halyards must be carried out by ground personnel and not by seafarers, by virtue of the reserve in favour of ground staff'. "The second sentence - the deputy recalled again - recognized the right to self-handling by a company already authorized to operate, but within the limits provided for by this authorization which does not contemplates the possibility of using cabin crew who is not exclusively dedicated to these tasks".

Finally, recalling that the issue has been rekindled by some statements by Grandi Navi Veloci on the possibility to carry out the lashing of the "ro-ro" in self-handling, Pastorino asked the minister "what initiatives of competence intends to put in place so that it is the current structure has been guaranteed, in line with the above, protecting the quality of the work and the employment of port workers".

In reply, Salvini recalled that "the discipline of sector, contained in the 1994 framework law, was amended in 2020 to deal with emergencies arising from the Covid. In particular, he specified, it was envisaged that self-handling was allowed only if it was not possible meet the demand for port operations by authorised companies or through the provision of labour temporary port service: these are the workers - underlined Salvini - whose protection is as close to her heart as I am. All the requirements that the applicant ship must have in order for it to be authorized to carry out in self-production of port services. Recent rulings underline the regulatory constraints for carrying out self-production of lashing and unlashing operations by the maritime carrier, reiterating that the same is required to highlight additional staff to those indicated in the ship's armament table and that the same must be dedicated exclusively for the performance of port operations. In addition The national collective agreement for the sector may establish a reserve in favour of ground staff in carrying out the operations referred to above".

"The case law referred to, therefore," continued the Minister - does not affirm any right of shipping companies self-handling with on-board personnel, confirming that it must be used ground personnel within the limits provided for by the authorisations issued under the 1994 Act. We, as Ministry, we are therefore faced with a clear picture and there is no no liberalisation of port activities for the lashing and unlashing operations, nor is such could be considered possible today, taking into account of the regulatory constraints that I have mentioned".

"As far as I am concerned," Salvini concluded, "I I limit myself to reiterating that the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Infrastructure and Transport, in collaboration with the Authorities of the Port System - obviously - will continue to monitor the correct application of the rules on port operations, because the common effort to protect employment prospects of port work, as well as the quality and safety of the related services".
››› News file
In August, Chinese seaports recorded the new historical record of container traffic
PORTS
In August, Chinese seaports recorded the new historical record of container traffic
Beijing
However, the trend of growth in goods and container traffic continues to dampdown.
PORTS
The willingness to maintain and develop leadership in the transhipment of the port of Gioia Tauro is in the hands of the government
Naples
Agostinelli : It is a port with infinite margins of growth, but at the same time it is a Colosso di Rodi
TRUCKING
Free Wheels, the increase in diesel excise taxes is an unacceptable assumption
Modena
Franchini : The government has empty pockets, but to take charge of the problem cannot be the drivers
Biden stands with the ILA and urges the USMX to present a better offer for the renewal of the East Coast and Gulf Coast Port Workers ' contract
PORTS
Biden stands with the ILA and urges the USMX to present a better offer for the renewal of the East Coast and Gulf Coast Port Workers ' contract
Washington
The Department of Transport has called on behalf of the government to maritime carriers to revoke their surcharge
PORTS
Business calls for Joe Biden to suspend strike at US Atlantic and Gulf ports
Washington / Genoa
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it would be unresponsive to allow a contractual dispute to inflict such a shock on our economy. Heavy, warns Spediport, repercussions on the port of Genoa
CRUISES
Indian government activates a five-year plan to double down on cruising traffic
Mumbai
Envisioned the modernization of port terminals and the realization of new infrastructure
PORTS
The strike began in the ports of the East Coast and Gulf States.
Lyndhurst / North Bergen
The ILA has rejected the latest advance bid in the past hours by the USMX. Teamsters announced that truck drivers will not cross the pickets of port workers
Carnival cruising group collects another record quarter
CRUISES
Carnival cruising group collects another record quarter
Miami
Positive the outlook for fiscal year 2025
In the second quarter, the traffic of the containers handled by the Eurokai port terminals grew by 9.6% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter, the traffic of the containers handled by the Eurokai port terminals grew by 9.6% percent.
Hamburg
In Germany the volume was 1.8 million teu (+ 8.3%), in Italy of 446mila teu (+ 8.6%) and in the other foreign terminals of 872mila teu (+ 12.8%)
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, on October 14, 10th meeting for the eventual constitution of the ex-art enterprise. 17
Joy Tauro
In case of failure of the negotiation, the extension of the Labour Administration Agency will be solicited.
SHIPYARDS
Cancelled the order of the Zéphyr & Borée to HMD for five wind-propelled container vessels
Ulsan
Termination of the contract at the request of the French shipowner
LOGISTICS
The Japanese group "K" Line sells 47% percent of the "K" Line Logistics to the countrywide Kamigumi
Tokyo
The transaction will be implemented next April
PORTS
To avert the strike in ports USA the USMX submits an appeal against the ILA
Lyndhurst / North Bergen
Asked for an immediate injunction that would require the union to resume negotiations.
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's Hanwha disclaims takeover of Austal
Seoul / Sydney
Australian company will enhance its Mobile shipyard in Mobile, Alabama
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo orders to Stadler Rail 36 multisystem electric locomotives with option for an additional 93 medium
ASSOCIATIONS
Mercitalia Logistics has entered Assologistics
Milan
Bussalino : Piedmont is aiming for the creation of a retro-port system on its own territory
PORTS
Terminal Investment Limited (MSC group) will carry out a container terminal in the Danish port of Aarhus
PORTS
ESPO and FEPORT are calling for a mandatory tax exemption across the EU for onshore power supply
Brussels
Indispensable-they stress-to encourage ships to use OPS
SHIPPING
Shipping is not at all on the right track to achieve decarbonisation goals and the next 12 months will be crucial
London / Brussels
It highlights the third annual report "Progress Towards Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough". ECSA proposals to speed up production and adoption of clean fuels
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2024 the port of Barcelona handled 2,660,122 containers (+ 22.1%)
Barcelona
Accentuated upside (+ 41.3%) of the transshipment containers
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports increased by 0.7%
Paris
Flexion of liquid bulk bulk. Growth of containers and dry bulk. Stable the rotable
SHIPPING
CLdN orders HD Hyundai Mipo ten new 1,100-teu container carriers
Luxembourg
The company entered the months courses in the full container sector by renting a ship
FINANCING
Another 2.5 billion euros of European funds for projects under the TEN-T network
Brussels
Launched the call for proposals for project financing
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Council of the Swiss States adopts two motions to speed up the transfer of traffic from the road to rail
Bern
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -7.5% percent while Savona-I went up by 35.5% percent.
Genoa
COMPANIES
Also Summariva chooses the private with the appointment as chairman of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
Will take office the next first October
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
PORTS
CMA CGM acquires 49% of the capital of Brazil's Santos Brasil
Marseille / São Paulo
Next year the French group will launch an OPA with the aim of buying the remaining stake
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ERFA, rail freight aid not being used to support declining business models
Brussels
Stahl : We have to ensure that any figure is granted thoughtfully
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
SHIPPING
The Dutch Spliethoff has acquired the majority of the capital of the compatriot ForestWave
Amsterdam
The concentration creates a fleet of 147 multipurpose vessels
INDUSTRY
Rolls-Royce will sell the segment of propulsion and shipping systems to the Fairbanks Morse Defense
Derby
From the sale, gas turbines and generators will be excluded.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea completes acquisition of 2.4% of the capital of CEPIM-Parma Interport
The Spezia
Buy the share of the Municipality of La Spezia and of the Riviere Chamber of Commerce in Liguria
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Logistics Pole of the FS Group adjusts the Trenord competition for the logistics of spare parts
Milan
Contract worth about 17.5 million euros
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ferfreight proposals to prevent the rail sector from cada in a deep crisis
Rome
Forecasts for 2024 indicate a further loss of -6.7% of cargo rail traffic
LOGISTICS
Spanish logistics group Paack gives up Italian subsidiary Paack Logistics Italy to GS&P
Barcelona / Milan
The company has two distribution hubs in Monza and Naples and six sustainable centres on the national territory
SHIPPING
The ETF enters the shipping industry with a new liquefied natural gas vessel.
Baar
Purchase in partnership with Danish Celsius Shipping
COMPANIES
Giuseppe Scognamiglio leaves the leadership of Forship Spa
Milan
By the end of the month the delivery of deliveries
PORTS
International Transport Workers ' Federation expresses full support for American port workers
London
Crumlin : "the fight of the ILA is our struggle"
LOGISTICS
Laghezza will expand the activities in the retroport of La Spezia and will also take office in the retroport of Genoa
The Spezia
A new logistics hub will be made in the area of Tortona
MEETINGS
Tomorrow, the Federation of the Sea celebrates its 30-year anniversary with a conference in Naples
Rome
Theme of the meeting : "The Mediterranean in history : from Mare to Middle Ocean"
INDUSTRY
Accelleron strengthens the partnership with HD Hyundai to which the production of radial turbochargers in Korea is entrusted
Baden
Expected reductions in delivery times and transport costs for Asian market customers
SHIPPING
Stable passenger traffic carried this summer by GNV ships
Genoa
6% increments of volume with Sardinia and 7% with Morocco
PORTS
Appeal of the Propeller Club of Trieste not to overlook the offices of customs in service of the Julian port
Trieste
Zerbini : The stir deserves what has been done for the port of Genoa
SHIPPING
Spliethoff orders Wuhu Shipyard the construction of eight multipurpose ships
Amsterdam
They will be taken in delivery starting from the first quarter of 2028
ENVIRONMENT
At the port of Augusta a plant has been activated to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and stockpile it in the marine ecosystem
August
SHIPYARDS
The cruise ship was launched in Monfalcone. Star Princess
Trieste / Fort Laurderdale
Fincantieri will deliver the unit to Princess Cruises in the fall of 2025
TRUCKING
ECG calls for a transition period for the application of German guidelines on the rizzing of vehicles on bisarche
Brussels
Less than half of the trucks received certification
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence analyzes the impact of EU ETS on shipowner alliances
Copenhagen
More costs for Ocean Alliance. Gemini Cooperation and Premier Alliance on the same floor. MSC would be more advantaged
SHIPPING
Attic buys the fast ferry Thunder of Fast Ferries for 17.75 million euros
Athens
Built in 1998, it has a capacity of 1,068 passengers and 215 cars
CRUISES
The luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey go from Seabourn to the Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Tokyo
It is the second ship of the company of the Japanese group MOL
INDUSTRY
PowerCell Group has acquired in Italy an order for marine fuel cell systems
Gothenburg
Will be delivered 56 units that will be installed largely on cruise ships
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Rixi : confirmed target of funds from ETS to increase in resources for the Sea Modal Shift Incentive
Rome
"We are seeking to recover the funds allocated for the unused 2022 percent," he said.
CRUISES
In strong growth the operational and economic performance of Global Ports Holding
Istanbul
In the January-August period, passenger traffic in cruise terminals increased by 29% percent
INDUSTRY
Proposals from the TEHA Group think tank to stimulate the competitiveness of the Italian maritime industry
Palermo
The second edition of the Sea Resource Forum is underway in Palermo.
PORTS
Montaresi appointed commissioner of the Port Authority of the East Ligure Sea
Rome
Rixi : With Montaresi we guarantee continuity, waiting for the appointment of the new AdSP Summit
SHIPPING
Greek CCEC sells five container ships from 5,023 teu for 118.4 million
Athens
They were built in 2013
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : No to strikes or blocks of intermodal transport services with Sicily
Rome
Satisfaction with the commitment of MIT to target ETS tax funds in support of maritime intermodality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Alsea and Spediporto, Italian export could further grow by improving accessibility to European markets
Milan
Additional hurdles and burdens to overcome the Alps barrier
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal appoints the components of the committees and working groups
Genoa
They will remain in office in the three years 2024-2026
PORTS
In the imminence of the strike in the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf USA the FMC urges carriers and terminalists to abide by the standards
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
No step forward to avert the firm despite contracts between the ILA and the USMX
PUBLICATIONS
On Thursday in 11 Italian ports will be held the presentation of the book "Women on the Bridge of Command"
Milan
The volume of Wista Italy will also be presented at the Munich Yacht Show
MEETINGS
On Friday in Naples a seminar on Health and Safety in the Port of Port : the applicable legislation "
Naples
Organized by Inail Campania and Assshipowners with the Ateneo "Parthenope"
TRUCKING
Need a comparison and not one-sided statements about services to trucks in liguri ports
Genoa
Filt Cgil Genova points out that the issue involves different categories of workers
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the SDO-SuRS for the Italian Navy in Venice has been carried out in Venice.
St. George of Nogaro
Beginning the transfer to Genoa where in the yard T. Mariotti will proceed with the onboarding of the superstructures
PORTS
COMPANIES
Liquidated a Russian subsidiary of the Maersk Group
Moscow
The procedure for liquidation of another Russian company of the Danish group would have been cancelled
ECONOMY
The Assiterminal summit met with Minister Musumeci
Rome
Cognito : reiterates the importance that the government continues to keep seafood at the centre of its policies
MARINAS
Granted the concession for the marina for large yachts at the Brin pier in Olbia
Cagliari
Seventeen the boat seats available
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : to team up with the institutions on the rules of reform of interports
Rome
The text of the law under consideration represents an important point of departure.
LOGISTICS
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
Mantova
The investment of 350 million euros is the largest ever made by the Swiss company.
AWARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea wins the "Smart Port" award at the RemTech Expo in Ferrara
The Spezia
Recognition of the innovation policy and environmental sustainability of the institution
MEETINGS
The seventh edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 11 in Lugano.
Lugano
International forum on the logistics axis between the liguri ports and the markets of central Europe
