A strike blocks Corsica's ports and airports

Corsica's ports and airports have been closed since yesterday evening in
due to a strike proclaimed by STC, the workers' union
Corsi, who called the announcement of the
Secretary General for Corsican Affairs, Alexandre Patrou,
according to which it is not possible to derogate from the obligation to entrust
the management of ports and airports through a tender.
Currently, Corsican ports and airports are managed by the Chambre
de Commerce et d'Industrie (CCI) de Corse and entrust its management
through a tender procedure is a strongly
opposed both by the union and by the government of the Community
Territoriale Unica della Corsica: "the State, after having
validated and accompanied the joint decision of the Community
of Corsica and the CCI de Corse to create a mixed trade union
public management of ports and airports - has
said the President of the Executive Council of Corsica,
Gilles Simeoni - he goes back on his word by paving the way for the greats
international groups. We - he said - will not give up".
Recalling that for 30 years STC has opposed the carrying out of
tenders for maritime and air lines, the union highlighted that
"to be equally firmly opposed to any form of
tender for these infrastructures". "If France, in the
logic of submission to Europe, decided to cede all the
to the Chinese, to a large capitalist group or to the
others - STC specified in a note - so much the better for you, but from
For our part, the answer is clear: for Corsica it is not!"