Rixi: a winning idea for a maritime country is the possibility of having foreign holdings with concessions in non-European ports

"I believe that it is necessary to make the
port authorities also because today the structures
rigid ones do not allow innovation in a short time". He said so
today the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo
Rixi, speaking at "Port&ShippingTech", main
conference of the "Naples Shipping Week". According to Rixi,
"Another winning idea for a maritime country is the
possibility of having foreign shareholdings with concessions in
non-European ports. A useful way - said the deputy minister -
to stabilize logistics lines, in all conditions
geopolitics, with technological services adapted to our shipowners and
to our system linked to the Blue Economy to make them more and more
competitive at a global level".