Viking orders Fincantieri to build two cruise ships of 54,300 GRT

Fincantieri and Viking have signed contracts for the construction of the
of two new cruise ships and have also reached an agreement to
A further four ships are available as an option, with deliveries scheduled between 2031
and 2032. Specifying that the value of the agreement is substantial
and between 500 million and one billion euros, Fincantieri has
announced that the two ships built in its shipyards
will be delivered in 2030.
The two new units will be positioned in the segment of
small cruise ships, with a gross tonnage of
about 54,300 tons, and will have a capacity of 998
passengers in 499 cabins.
To date, Viking has commissioned a total of 22 ships from the
Fincantieri, including the two expedition units built by the
Norwegian subsidiary Vard.