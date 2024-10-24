Tackling climate change remains the priority environmental emergency for European ports

This year, as in the previous two years, facing the
Climate change is the priority environmental emergency
of European ports. This is specified in the 2024 environmental report
of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), presented today
as part of the GreenPort congress hosted by Haropa Port in Le
Havre, which is based on data collected from 83 European ports in 21
Nations. If adaptation to climate change is always
most important, with 64% of ports reporting challenges
climate-related operations, up from 47% in 2023, and
with 73% of ports working to improve resilience
of existing infrastructure and 86% that is integrating
climate adaptation in new projects, the next priorities
of European ports of call in terms of the environment are the efficiency of the
energy and air quality
ESPO has highlighted that the latest environmental report finds
also several encouraging trends among its key indicators,
reflecting a strong commitment of ports to sustainability and
environmental governance. In particular, an increasing number of
ports is getting certified according to Port Environmental
Review System (PERS), which is the only management standard
specifically designed by ports for ports. In addition
the Environmental Management Index (EMI), which aggregates the
environmental management level, has reached its highest value
to date, rising to 8.61 in 2024, with monitoring
continues to be high and with most of the
Examined ports implementing programmes focusing mainly on
on energy efficiency, port waste and quality
of water.