Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:47 GMT+1
COMPETITION
The Italian Antitrust Authority has launched an investigation against SAS (MSC group), Moby and Grandi Navi Veloci
According to the AGCM, restrictions of competition may have occurred following the acquisition of 49% of Moby's capital by SAS
Roma
November 18, 2024
The Italian Competition Authority has
an investigation has been launched against SAS - Shipping Agencies
Services Sarl, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), of Moby Spa, which is
51% owned by Onorato Armatori and 49% by SAS itself, and
of Grandi Navi Veloci Spa (GNV), which is almost entirely
controlled by SAS itself and by Marinvest of the MSC group, for
to verify the existence of possible restrictions of competition
following the acquisition of 49% of the share capital
of Moby by SAS and the subsequent large funding
granted by the latter to Moby. The AGCM announced that on Wednesday
with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di
Finance, carried out inspections at the Moby and Grandi Navi sites
Veloci, by Onorato Armatori and Marinvest.
In its decision, the antitrust authority recalls that, in order to
financial difficulties,
in 2020 Moby filed a petition with the Court of Milan for
Composition - which was followed in 2021 by the filing of the plan
composition with direct business continuity - for
reach an agreement with their creditors. The
Moby's arrangement - the AGCM clarifies - consisted of a complex
restructuring and reorganization operation that involved
also CIN, a company 100% controlled by Moby, which has
initiated an arrangement procedure parallel to that of its
Parent company. In this context, MSC has committed, on
request of Onorato Armatori, to subscribe to an increase in the
share capital of Moby up to the amount of 150 million euros,
such as to involve the acquisition of a minority stake of 49%
in Moby, provided that the composition with creditors plan was
approved by the Court of Milan. This commitment, which did not include
the acquisition of governance rights in Moby, was
transposed into a multilateral agreement concluded in July 2022 between
CIN, Tirrenia in Extraordinary Administration, Vincenzo Onorato,
Moby and some creditor financial institutions.
In June 2023 - the AGCM further recalls - the approval decrees of the
compositions of Moby and CIN have therefore become final, in
under the previous agreements, in July 2023, SAS acquired
a minority stake of 49% in Moby, which has no
however, by virtue of the agreements reached,
the purchase of governance rights that would enable SAS to
acquire control (exclusive or joint) over Moby. Such
control remained, in fact, in the hands of Onorato Armatori.
Moby and Onorato, on the one hand, and SAS, on the other, subsequently
entered into some agreements, which allowed Moby and Onorato to
receive from SAS the financial provision necessary to extinguish the
respective debt positions with a particular category of
creditors (banks and bondholders) and to execute
in advance the composition plans with savings for Moby
compared to the originally predicted outcomes. At present, therefore,
all creditors of Moby and CIN have been satisfied and the
composition procedure is closed. The agreements, which are the subject of
examination also by the European Commission, as
the possible purchase of control of Moby by MSC would be
has been subject to a notification obligation under the EC Regulation
139/20045, provide in particular: a) the transfer by Moby
to a company of the MSC group of two ships ( the Moby Vinci
and Sherdan) for a value of €109 million; b)
a financing contract, signed between SAS and Moby on 7
December 2023, which provides for the granting of a loan of
amount of €243 million to Moby by SAS,
disburse by 12 December 2023 (the "Bridge Loan");
c) a pledge and option agreement, entered into by SAS and Onorato
Shipowners at the same time as the financing contract, with which
Onorato has undertaken to guarantee, independently and first
request, the fulfilment of all Moby's obligations arising from
the loan agreement with SAS. Especially
the pledge and option agreement provides that Onorato shall constitute in
pledge in favour of SAS the shares owned by it
representing 51% of Moby's share capital. The contract
pledge and option does not confer any voting rights on SAS and, in addition,
in general, no administrative rights arising from the
pledged (these rights will continue to be exercised by
Onorato). The pledge and option agreement also provides for
an option right to purchase the Moby shares held by
Honored in favor of SAS, subject to a condition precedent. In
the pledge may be enforced and the option may be
be exercised only following non-payment by
Moby and Onorato of the amounts due.
Finally, on 27 June 2024, the European Commission
referred to the Italian authority, pursuant to Article 4,
paragraph 4 of Regulation (EC) No 139/2004, the assessment
of the concentration that would take place in the event of a
Moby did not pay off its debt to SAS within the
agreed terms.
In its assessment, taking into account the markets of the
scheduled maritime transport of passengers, accompanying vehicles and
rolling goods in which Moby and the MSC group operate with its
shipping companies, the AGCM notes that "the markets in the
which operate Moby and GNV are extremely concentrated and
characterized by the presence of a small number of companies. They
are characterised by significant barriers to entry,
consisting of the high initial investment in the vessel, the
need to have adequate ground spaces for parking
and commercially attractive departing and arriving slots, as well as
by the presence of incumbent operators who can enjoy a certain
consumer loyalty. In this context - he notes
the Italian Antitrust Authority -, the creation of a strong structural link
between Moby and GNV, resulting from the acquisition of the
49% stake in SAS in Moby's capital, as well as
the further link created by the large financing of SAS to Moby
of December 2023, could be suitable for producing a
deterioration of competitive dynamics in the markets
in breach of Article 101 TFEU. Especially
the acquisition of a minority stake of SAS in Moby
could facilitate, also through contacts between the parties, the
coordination of their respective trade policies. Furthermore, in the
competitive scenario that is determined downstream of the acquisition
of participation could be further weakened
the incentives for competition between GNV and Moby, with the risk - in
relevant markets in which those undertakings do not
face significant competitive pressure - which is
have effects of reducing the quantities offered, and
price increase. The described structural bond could
reduce, in fact, GNV's incentive to counteract any increases
price by Moby and make overall less
convenient for GNV's controlling shareholder a policy
aggressive on the part of the latter. In this regard - specification
the AGCM - the observed correlation between changes in the prices of
tickets can already be purchased today for the next season on
company sites and the possible reduction of the frequencies offered by
GNV in the summer season appear prima facie indications of the
hypothesized effects of restriction of competition. Lastly
the acquisition of a minority stake of SAS in Moby
appears potentially likely to depress competition even on the
relevant markets on which GNV and Moby compete with Grimaldi,
being able to favor the emergence of a collusive balance to the detriment of
of consumers".
Specifying that the Italian market segments in which they operate
Moby and the companies of the MSC group "represent the parties
relevant aspects of the European market, also impacting on any
operations of European companies, potentially interested',
the AGCM explains that, "consequently, the case at issue in the
the present proceeding appears to be liable to affect trade between
the Member States of the European Union and integrate the extremes of a
infringement of Article 101 TFEU'.
The Italian Antitrust Authority has therefore resolved to launch the
investigation to ascertain the existence of violations of the
under Article 101 of the Treaty on the
functioning of the EU, with a procedure to be concluded
by 31 March 2026.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher