ZIM recorded excellent quarterly economic performance driven by higher freight rates and activity with Latin America
The fleet transported a record number of containers
Haifa
November 20, 2024
In the third quarter of this year, the economic results of the
container shipping company ZIM have registered a
strong growth as was the case in the period for the other
companies in the market, accentuated progression that, for the company
Israeli was also accompanied by a significant
increase in cargo volumes carried by the fleet.
In the period July-September 2024, ZIM's revenues were
amounted to $2.76 billion, up +117.2% on the previous year.
third quarter of last year, of which 2.40 billion generated
maritime shipments handled by the fleet (+143.7%),
including €1.43 billion generated by transpacific services (+119.9%),
€289.9 million from Asia-Europe services (+159.3%), €257.2 million from
services with Latin America (+131.9%), 248.2 million from services
intra-Asian (+50.9%) and $182.0 million from services
transatlantic liners (+47.0%). The value of EBITDA has increased
stood at 1.53 billion (+625.6%). Operating profit and net profit
amounted to 1.23 billion and 1.13 billion respectively
against negative results of -2.28 billion and -2.27 billion
billion dollars in the third quarter of 2023.
The significant increase in turnover in the period
July-September of this year is a consequence of the strong
appreciation of the value of maritime freight rates, which in the period
Average $2,480 per 20' container (TEU)
transported (+117.7%). Container volumes in the quarter
transported by the fleet have risen to a record high of
970 thousand TEUs (+11.9%), of which 421 thousand TEUs transported on the routes
Transpacific (+24.2%), 187 thousand TEUs on intra-Asian routes
(-25.2%), 140 thousand TEUs on transatlantic routes (+40.0%), 130 thousand
TEU from services with Latin America (+58.5%), a volume that
It represents a new historical record for this market, and 92 thousand TEUs
on Asia-Europe routes (-4.2%).
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, today the president
and CEO of ZIM, Eli Glickman, specified
that "contributing to our significant third quarter is
was also the decision taken at the beginning of the year to increase the
our exposure to spot volumes in transpacific traffic."
In the first nine months of 2024, the container ships of the
Israeli companies transported a total of 2.77 million
TEUs, with a growth of +10.9% over the same period of 2015,
last year, of which 1.19 million TEUs transported on the routes
transpacific (+26.7%), activities that generated revenues of
to 2.93 billion dollars (+116.2%), 543 thousand TEUs handled by
intra-Asian services (-23.7%) which generated revenues of
535.6 million (+10.7%), 416 thousand TEUs transported on the routes
transatlantic flights (+33.3%) with related revenues of €503.3 million
(+0.3%), 372 thousand TEUs transported by services with Latin America
(+86.9%) with revenues of 587.4 million (+92.2%) and 245 thousand TEUs
transported on Asia-Europe routes (-26.2%) with related revenues
equal to €667.7 million (+53.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, the average value of freight rates was
was $1,889/TEU, an increase of +53.0% that
driven by the growth in revenues, which totalled €6.26 billion
of dollars (+58.2%), of which $5.23 billion was generated by the
of the container fleet (+69.6%). EBITDA amounted to
to 2.72 billion (+217.1%). Operating profit and net profit are
states of $1.87 billion and $1.59 billion compared to
negative results of -2.46 billion and -2.54 billion in the
January-September period of 2023.
