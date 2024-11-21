Alpe Adria activates a new railway service between the port of Trieste and the Malpensa Intermodal terminal in Sacconago

The intermodal logistics company Alpe Adria, which is
owned by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic, by the financial institution of the Friuli Venezia Region
Giulia Friulia and Mercitalia Rail, announced the activation of
new direct train service between the terminal in the port of
Trieste of Samer Seaports and Terminals, a company
owned by the Danish maritime and logistics group DFDS and
by the Italian Samer & Co. Shipping, and the Malpensa terminal
Intermodal in Sacconago (Busto Arsizio).
The service, initially with two weekly circulations, will be
gradually intensified until it reaches a frequency
daily, and will be able to carry a wide range of
of intermodal units, at full capacity about 380 per week
between containers, tanks, swap bodies and semi-trailers to the terminal
of Malpensa Intermodale.
The new intermodal route is built in partnership
with DFDS, which in recent days confirmed the acquisition of the
international transport network of the Turkish company Ekol Logistics
(
of 18
November 2024), and sees SBB Cargo International as a company
railway reference.