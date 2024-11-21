Port of Ancona, in 2023 - underlines the Port Authority - container traffic grew by +5%

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale released a note today with which it "denies - yes
law in the communication - the data on the port of Ancona released yesterday
by the Fedespedi Study Center in the eighth edition of the analysis
on container terminals in Italy".
(
of 20
November
2024). According to the port authority, "the study of the
National Federation of International Freight Forwarding Companies
incorrectly attributes the overall movement data
container of the Doric port in 2022 to the company Act alone.
For 2023, it uses a partial figure, referring to the same
enterprise. A comparison between the two data shows a negative trend
-33.7%. The overall data of the port of Ancona, processed
by the Statistics Office of the Port System Authority
on the basis of the timely communications of the port operators
- clarified the Port Authority - instead have a trend in 2023
positive. Between 2022 and 2023, in fact, container traffic
recorded an increase of +5% with a movement increased from
165,346 TEUs in 2022 to 173,152 TEUs in 2023".
In its report, the Fedespedi Study Center attributed to the
Adriatic Container Terminal the entire traffic of 165,346 TEUs
in 2022 in the port of Ancona, while for 2023 it is
has been taken into consideration - the Port Authority pointed out - the
only traffic of 109,548 TEUs handled by ACT.