The Court of Rovigo has approved the restructuring plan of the Vittoria Shipyard

Vittoria Shipyard has announced the approval of the plan
restructuring of the company by the Court of Rovigo,
important milestone - underlined the company
shipbuilding - which "marks a fundamental milestone
As we proceed "full throttle" toward completion
of the sale to our new investor, CNV Srl»
(
of 25
October
2024). "I would like to express - said
CEO Stefano Lupi - my deep gratitude
to the lawyers Paolo Ruzzin, Marco Malipiero and Paolo Dominis of the
Gianni & Origoni law firm. Their tireless commitment is
has been essential to achieve this result, and I appreciate
sincerely the contribution of their work. A sincere
thanks also go to the financial advisors who have
supported this transaction: Alessandro Bellia of KPMG Italy,
together with Antonio Schiro of Studio Schiro & Partners of
Rovigo and Alberto Dalla Libera of Dalla Libera & Partners of
Padua". "Finally," he added, "my most vivid
congratulations and best wishes go to CNV S.r.l., the newco that
acquired Vittoria Shipyard. This new chapter
promises exciting opportunities and growth, and I don't see
the time to follow your path».