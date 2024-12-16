The works for the expansion of the container terminal of the port of Koper have been awarded

On Friday, Luka Koper, the company that manages the
port of Koper, has entrusted the Slovenian Kolektor with the works for
the expansion to the north of the container terminal of the port that
are expected to be completed by the end of 2027
(
of 29
July
2024). It is a question of carrying out an expansion of seven
hectares that will provide the terminal with an additional 326 linear meters
of the quay. Luka Koper specified that during the entire duration
of the construction of the new area, which will be started
In the coming months, the operation of the port and the terminal will not be
will be hampered by the works.