Cisl, accelerate the choice of the president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

The CISL and the Fit of La Spezia urge to speed up the times
to the appointment of the Chairman of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea in order to continue to
implement public and private works and investments
already deliberated and planned. "We would like to underline -
said Antonio Carro, head of Ast Cisl, and Francesco
Tartarini, head of Fit Cisl - as our port has known,
in full autonomy, contextualize themselves in the chessboard of trafficking
national and global models, anticipating organizational and
and thanks to the professionalism and skills
of all the workers and the local maritime cluster make it the
second core port of Italy. In this context, as highlighted by the
dindaco Peracchini, it is important to maintain this model that
saw in our authority the ability to aim at the
future of our airport to maintain and increase the workforce
which is a fundamental part of development and growth
of our city".