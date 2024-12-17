The terminal operator BEST of Barcelona has ordered two new super post-Panamax quay cranes

Barcelona Europe South Terminal (BEST), the company of the
Hong Kong's Hutchison Ports group handling the container
terminal at the Moll Prat of the port of Barcelona, has ordered the
Chinese ZPMC Supply Two New Super Quay Cranes
post-Panamax that will be taken over in the first half of the
of 2026 and will be located in the northern area of the terminal. In addition
today BEST announced the activation of the first of seven new
automated blocks that, once they all become
operational at the beginning of next year, will make it possible to
increase yard storage capacity by 25%
of the Spanish terminal.
Meanwhile, the terminal operator APM Terminals of the group
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk announced today
the completion of the expansion phase of its container
MedPort Tangier terminal in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med which has
additional traffic capacity
equal to two million TEUs, raising the total to 5.2 million
of TEU. The company highlighted that the increase in capacity
will also allow Gemini volumes to be served
Cooperation, the vessel sharing agreement agreed by the companies
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to become operational next
February.