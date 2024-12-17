Fincantieri - Sparkle agreement for the protection and surveillance of submarine cables

Fincantieri has signed a contract with Sparkle of the Telecom Italia group
a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of solutions
Innovative technologies for monitoring and cable protection
of submarine telecommunications. Through work teams
shared and specialized, the two companies will analyze the requirements
to improve the security of the
submarine telecommunications, identifying innovative technologies and
solutions to ensure operational resilience.
With a proprietary fiber optic network that extends to
over 600,000 kilometers through Europe, Africa, the Middle East,
America and Asia, 90% of which are laid on submarine cables, Sparkle is
has always been committed to the protection of these infrastructures
Strategic. The agreement with Fincantieri is part of
collaborations with key players in the sector, including the
Navy, with which Sparkle has been operating since 2022 for the protection of
of its cables and surrounding areas, and the National Pole of the
Underwater Dimension (PNS) which brings together public and
private Italian companies in this area.