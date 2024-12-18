Prysmian has been awarded two EPCI contracts with a potential value of €700 million from the French RTE

Italy's Prysmian has signed a framework agreement with Réseau
de Transport d'Électricité (RTE), the operator of the
French transmission network, for the design, supply,
installation and testing (EPCI, engineering, procurement,
construction, installation) of submarine cable connections.
These links will connect two offshore wind farms, in the
specifically the "FOS Project" and the "Project
Narbonnaise", to the French electricity transmission grid,
covering both the underwater and land parts (including the
landing place). Projects are subject to calls off from TENs and
finalisation of the terms of the relevant EPCI contracts which will be
it is expected to take place in the period 2026-2027. Delivery and Mass
are planned for the period 2031-2032. These two
EPCI contracts have a total potential value of around 700
million euros.
The Fos Project will be developed on the coast of the
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and will take about 300 kilometers
of cables (land and submarine), while the Narbonnaise Project,
located on the coast of Occitanie, it will require about 340
kilometres of cables (land and submarine), providing
a potential capacity of 750 MW.
The approximately 400 kilometres of land cables planned will be
produced in Gron, France, while the approximately 240 kilometers of cables
submarines will be manufactured at Prysmian's centre of excellence
in Arco Felice, in Italy, and in Pikkala, in Finland, for a total
of about 640 kilometers of cables (land and submarine). The
installation operations involve the use of one of the
cable layers of Prysmian's fleet.