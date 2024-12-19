Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract by Shell in Nigeria

Saipem, in consortium with KOA Oil & Gas and AVEON Offshore,
Shell Nigeria has awarded a new offshore contract
Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SNEPCo) for the project
Bonga North, relating to the development of an oil field in
deep waters, 130 kilometers off the coast of Nigeria. The
total value of the contract is approximately one billion
dollars and Saipem's share amounts to approximately 900 million
Dollars.
The project concerns the connection of wells to the FPSO
existing. Saipem will be in charge of engineering,
procurement, construction and installation
(EPCI) of risers and flowlines, submarine umbilicals and
associated underwater structures. Design activities
and manufacturing will be carried out locally, also with the
involvement of Nigerian suppliers and subcontractors.