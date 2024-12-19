In November, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -3.7%

Last month the port of Barcelona handled 5.33
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.7% on the
November 2023. In the conventional freight sector, traffic is
state of 3.64 million tons (-5.1%), of which 2.71 million tons
tons of goods in containers (-6.9%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 299 thousand TEUs (+6.3%) - including
185 thousand TEUs in import-export (+10.3%) and 114 thousand TEUs in transit
(+0.3%) - and 931 thousand tons of conventional goods (+0.6%). The
traffic of new cars was 65 thousand vehicles
(-8,4%). Liquid bulk volumes fell -3.5% to 1.16
million tons, of which 844 thousand tons of hydrocarbons
(-9.8%) and 317 thousand tons of other cargo (+19.0%). The total
of dry bulk cargo amounted to 524 thousand tons
(+6,3%). In the passenger sector, cruise traffic is
state of 293 thousand people (-2.0%) and ferry traffic of
73 thousand people (+2.6%).
In the first eleven months of 2024, the Catalan port of call
handled a total of 64.62 million tonnes, with a
growth of +9.6% over the same period last year. In the solo
Container segment traffic was 3.59
million TEUs (+19.6%), of which 1.96 million in import-export
(+9.1%) and 1.62 million TEUs in transit (+35.3%).