A large quantity of cocaine was seized in the port of Olbia

Yesterday in the port of Olbia the financiers of the Olbia Group
seized a record amount of cocaine.
During the disembarkation operations of ships arriving at the port of
Isola Bianca, the military arrested in flagrante delicto
crime on charges of drug trafficking, a 20-year-old
Italian nationality residing in the province of Caltanissetta
who was carrying a significant load of drugs consisting of 36
Blocks of cocaine weighing about 39 kilograms concealed
between the cavities of a rented minivan disembarked from a
Grimaldi ferry from Livorno. The operation is
was conducted with the use of the drug sniffing dogs Betty, Semia, Joy and
Dante.