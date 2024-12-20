Increases in the amounts of port fees in the ports of Bari and Brindisi

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Southern Adriatic Sea has resolved to adapt the
port charges, including charges of use of the
infrastructure, related to the movement of passengers and
vehicles in the ports of Bari and Brindisi. The port authority explained
whereas this is a measure that has become necessary for a number of
factors that led to a negative balance, equal to
2.5 million euros per year, including the costs of managing the services
related to cruise, ro-pax and ro-ro traffic and related revenues,
the increase in costs related to the provision of services and
the activation of new activities available to users
aimed at increasing the appeal and functionality of the
of stopovers.
The Port Authority specified that the extent of the increases is
contained so as not to excessively burden port users, with
increases ranging from a minimum of 10 cents to a minimum of 10 cents for passengers
maximum of 40 cents. "We are committed - said the
extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Rear Admiral Vincenzo Leone
- to adopt measures which, while taking into account the mandatory
budgetary needs, did not impact traffic and users. We
a shrewd remodulation has been launched that takes into account various
factors: from the incidence of wear and tear of infrastructures to traffic,
from the use of human and organizational resources to the changed balances
economic-financial. It is the conclusion of a journey that
we have shared with the associations of operators of Bari and
Brindisi as well as with the main trade associations
national ones".