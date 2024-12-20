More than two and a half quintals of cocaine seized in the port of Genoa

In the port of Genoa, officials from the Anti-Fraud Department
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency of Genoa 1 and the financiers
of the Provincial Command of Genoa have seized 211
loaves containing almost 260 kilos of cocaine destined for
criminal organizations present on the national territory.
The operation arose from a report from the staff
medical-veterinary of the UVAC/PCF of the Ministry of Health who,
during a health check relating to a consignment of fish
frozen, he had detected, inside a refrigerated container,
of the obvious discrepancies with respect to the declared load.
The inspection of the container, carried out by financiers and customs officers,
in fact, it allowed to find dry packages carefully tied
with ropes and wrapped in nets and life jackets, each
containing about 30 loaves of cocaine, thus leading to the
a huge drug trafficking coming from the port of Guayaquil
in Ecuador, and intended to supply the main drug dealing squares
Italian.
The seized goods, if placed on the market, would have
procured for crime total earnings for a
value between 30 and 40 million euros.