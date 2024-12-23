Eight amendments to the Convention enter into force today
International Maritime Labour Championships (MLC) which have the
to improve the living and working conditions of seafarers
on board ships. An amendment provides that, before or during the
procedures for their recruitment, seafarers are informed of the
rights under a plan to protect against any
monetary losses suffered by seafarers that is to be established
by private recruitment and placement agencies. An amendment
provides that the Member States of the International Maritime
Organisations facilitate the rapid repatriation of seafarers who are
abandoned on their ships and work together to ensure that the
seafarers recruited to replace seafarers abandoned in their
national territory or on a ship flying their flag are
recognized the rights and prerogatives provided for by the Convention
MLC 2006.
In addition, the amendments to the Convention provide that seafarers
adequate connectivity is ensured on board their ships
and that shipowners shall, as far as reasonably possible,
provide them with access to the Internet at a cost, where applicable, of
reasonable amount. States must do the same in their
ports and anchorages.
With regard to food, the amendments introduced provide that
seafarers are provided with free drinking water of good quality,
quality and ensuring quantity, quality,
Nutritional Value and Variety of Food and Beverages Rendered
available to seafarers in order to provide balanced meals
With regard to medical assistance, timely assistance is provided
disembarkation of seafarers in need of immediate medical care and the
their access to medical facilities on land in the event of, for example,
have suffered any serious injury or illness, and
injuries involving broken bones, severe bleeding, breakage, or
inflammation of the dental system, or have suffered severe burns,
are affected by intense pain that cannot be managed at
ship or there is a risk of suicide. In the event of
death on board a ship, States must facilitate the
repatriation of the body or ashes of the deceased seafarer by
and all seafarer deaths must be reported
and registered annually by the International Organization of
Work.
Finally, seafarers must be provided with
of adequate size, and in particular that
can be suitable for the growing number of women working in
on board ships.