TIL (MSC Group) - JNPA agreement for the construction of the port of Vadhvan

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the company
terminal operator of the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC), has signed an agreement with India's Jawaharlal Nehru
Port Authority (JNPA) for the construction of the port in the waters
of Vadhvan, in the Indian state of Maharashtra
(
of the 12th
February
2020 and 20
June
2024). With the memorandum of understanding, which is
The meeting was signed today by the President of the JNPA, Sri Unmesh Sharad
Wagh, and Captain Deepak Tewari, managing director of MSC India
and president of the Indian Container Shipping Lines Association
(CSLA), TIL is expected to invest 200
billion rupees ($2.3 billion).