In November, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports increased by +3.2%

Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.53 billion
tons, with an increase of +3.7% over November 2023. The only
traffic in maritime ports amounted to 948.9
million tonnes (+3.2%), while that in inland ports
totalled 586.7 million tonnes (+4.7%).
Foreign traffic has recorded a more
accentuated having stood at a total of 450.3 million
tons of cargo (+6.5%), of which 403.2 million tons
handled by seaports (+6.1%) and 47.1 million tonnes
from inland ports (+9.8%).
Last month the national traffic alone was 1.08
billion tonnes (+2.6%), including 545.7 million tonnes
passed through seaports (+1.1%) and 539.6 million
tons through inland ports (+4.2%).
In November 2024, containerized traffic in Chinese ports
amounted to 28.1 million TEUs (+4.7%), of which more than 24.6 million
TEUs in seaports (+4.9%) and 3.5 million TEUs in ports
interior (+3.6%).
In the first eleven months of this year, the total traffic of the
was 16.04 billion tonnes, an increase in
by +3.4% over the January-November period of 2023, of which 10.27
billion tonnes handled by seaports (+3.4%) and
5.77 billion tons from inland ports (+3.5%). The only
international traffic amounted to 4.96
billion tonnes (+7.3%), of which 4.45 billion tonnes
in maritime ports (+7.3%) and 509.7 million tons
in the Inland Ports (+7.5%). Total domestic traffic is
11.08 billion tonnes (+2.6%), including 5.82 billion tonnes
of tonnes in seaports (+1.1%) and 5.26 billion in ports
interior (+4.2%). Container traffic alone was equal
to 304.5 million TEUs (+7.3%), of which 267.5 million TEUs in the
seaports (+7.6%) and 37.0 million TEUs in inland ports
(+5,2%).