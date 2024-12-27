Port of Valencia, monthly traffic down after more than a year of growth

After 14 consecutive months of growth generated mainly
since the increase in container traffic, last month the traffic
overall handled by the port of Valencia decreased
having amounted to 5.38 million tons, with a decrease in
-7.0% on November 2023 caused by the reduction in volumes in
all the main product segments. In the container sector
4.35 million tons were handled (-2.2%)
totaled with a handling of containers equal to 408 thousand TEUs
(+4.0%), of which about 200 thousand in transit (+4.5%). More
accentuated the decrease in both freight traffic
conventional land, which amounted to 727 thousand tons (-25.7%), and
bulk traffic, with liquid cargoes being equal to
110 thousand tons (-10.7%) and solid ones at 170 thousand tons
(-17,4%).
In the first 11 months of 2024, the Spanish port has handled
67.23 million tons, with an increase of +7.8% on the
corresponding period of last year. In the container sector
traffic was 53.31 million tons (+9.7%)
made with a handling of 20' containers equal to 4.96
million TEUs (+14.2%), of which more than 2.5 million in transit
(+17,5%). In the conventional freight segment, traffic is
10.75 million tonnes (+3.2%), in that of the
liquid bulk cargo of 1.08 million tonnes (-22.7%) and in the
Dry bulk segment of 1.68 million tons (+4.0%).