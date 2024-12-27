At Christmas, submarine cables in the Gulf of Finland were damaged

Christmas Day at the Agency's Cyber Security Center
Finnish Transport and Telecommunications (Traficom) is
the interruption of an electric cable and four
submarine telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland,
with traffic - Traficom announced - which was
immediately diverted to backup links. The Guard
Finnish Coast stopped the tanker Eagle S
flying
flag of the Cook Islands that had transited in the sea area above
the cables when the connections were broken. The ship
was conducted in Finnish territorial waters at about
20 kilometers off the Porkkalaniemi peninsula and is
A three-kilometer no-fly zone has been imposed on the area. Second
The first investigations, the anchors on the ship would be missing.
The Eagle S, which is part of the Indian fleet
Uniocean Marine Services, would be employed in the context of the
so-called shadow fleet that Russia uses to bypass the
effects of sanctions applied against Moscow as a result of the war
conduct against Ukraine. Stressing that Finland will respond
with determination to any suspected interference with respect to his
Submarine infrastructure, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri
Orpo said it was still too early to conclude that
Russia is behind the interruption of connections, however -
he specified - the shadow fleet sails on behalf of Russia.