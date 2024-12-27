The drop in transits in the Suez Canal has cost Egypt seven billion dollars

The crisis in the Red Sea is costing the state coffers a lot
Egyptians, starting with the almost seven billion dollars of missed
revenues generated by ship traffic passing through the canal of
Suez. Since the end of 2023, in fact, the attacks of the rebels
Yemeni Houthi to ships in the Red Sea and Afghanistan region
Gulf of Aden have induced most of the shipowners operating
scheduled services or flights that normally cross the canal
Egyptian to opt for the route that passes around the Cape of Buona
Hope by circumnavigating Africa.
Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi made a statement with
Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Canal Authority
Suez Convention, the point on the loss of maritime traffic caused by the
crisis. Rabie announced that in 2024 the revenues produced by the
Ship transits in the canal have decreased by more than -60% compared to
to 2023, which means - he specified - that in 2024 Egypt
He lost almost seven billion dollars.
The spokesman of the Presidency of the Republic, Mohamed
Al-Shenawy, announced that during the meeting
He also talked about the projects underway to strengthen the channel
increasing its value and role in world trade, starting with
from the completion of the modernization works of the entire part
of the canal, the widening of the navigable canal from the
kilometer 132 to kilometer 162 to allow the transit of ships
and the completion of the doubling project
of the canal from kilometer 122 to kilometer 132.