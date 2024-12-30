Experience two ship transit lanes in a 10 km section of the Suez Canal

On Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority experimented with
success the simultaneous transit in opposite directions of two ships
in the area of the Little Bitter Lake of the Egyptian canal as part of the
project for the doubling of transits in the part of the canal between the
122 km and 132 km thanks to the execution of
dredging. With the new works in this area, the length of the new
canal, which was inaugurated in mid-2015
(
of 6
August
2015), has been increased by ten kilometres
rising from 72 to 82. The Suez Canal Authority has highlighted that the
new ten-kilometer section in which the
transit of two ships in the opposite direction at the same time allows
increase the overall traffic capacity of the channel
Suez of an average of 6-8 ships per day as well as
increase the ability to manage any emergencies.
In the new section of the canal in the area of the Little Bitter Lake
the simultaneous transit of two non-
as soon as the new navigation charts of the area will be published.