Uiltrasporti, the reverse change of VAT in the budget law is good

"For a sector such as logistics and transport
where the use of spurious cooperatives favors more than
VAT evasion also the illegal supply of
staff, the decision to include
in the budget manoeuvre a provision that puts a brake on the
phenomenon, shifting the VAT debt or the
payment of the tax'. This was underlined by the secretary
general of Uiltrasporti, Marco Verzari, commenting
the indication contained in the budget maneuver just approved
in the Senate, which provides for a re-proposal to the European Union of a
request for derogation, so that the benefits are subject to
reverse charge, but also hypothesizes the possibility that
the lender and the client agree to move to the second
the obligation to pay the relevant tax'.
"We hope - added Verzari - that this measure
will be made structural in the future and not optional for a more
effective fight against fraud. It is important to put a stop to it
to the exploitation and precariousness of workers, victims
too often of a system of cooperatives and subcontracts that aim
to the maximization of profit, even illicit, to the detriment of the
protections and safety".