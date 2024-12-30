In the third quarter, goods transported on Austrian railway lines increased by +1.8%

In the third quarter of this year on railway lines
22.7 million tonnes of
with an increase of +1.8% over the same period in 2023.
Today the Austrian statistical office announced that the only
national traffic recorded an increase of +8.7% being
amounted to 6.8 million tonnes. Import traffic,
with 5.2 million tonnes, remained stable, while
export sales, with 4.2 million tons, marked a
increase of +9.1%. Transit traffic decreased by
-6.7% having been equal to over 6.6 million tons. In the
July-September 2024 the productivity of the
rail transport amounted to a total of 4.9
billion tonne-kilometres (+0.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, the total volume of transport
was 70.6 million tonnes,
with an increase of +1.7% over the corresponding period of 2023. The
domestic traffic alone amounted to 19.9 million
tonnes (+5.0%), imports to 16.0 million tonnes
tons (-1.7%), export traffic to 12.7 million tons
tons (+10.6%) and transit traffic to 21.9 million
tons (-3.2%). Over the period, transport productivity
amounted to 15.7 billion
ton-kilometers (+3.7%).