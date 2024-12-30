testata inforMARE
Cerca
31 December 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
08:40 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Arkas Line ships will reach India
The Turkish company will establish three services in the Mediterranean
Izmir
December 30, 2024
Next year the Turkish shipping company Arkas Line will extend its network of scheduled services to India. The The new service, which will be inaugurated on 10 February, will be called India Med Service (IMS) and will be built with four container ships with a capacity of 2,500-2,800 TEUs. The new line, which will pass through the Suez Canal, it will call at the ports of Ambarli, Evyap, Aliaga, Mersin, Aqaba, Jeddah, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, Aqaba, Alexandria and Ambarli.

Coinciding with the launch of the IMS service, the company Turkish will restructure its services in the Mediterranean merging the three GPS (Great Pendulum Service) services, EMS (East Med Morocco Service) and SEM (Spain-East Med) in the single new Blue Med Service (BMS) service that will make stopovers at the ports of Alexandria, Beirut, Lattakia, Mersin, Aliaga, Genoa, La Spezia, Tanger Med, Casablanca, Valencia, Barcelona, Fos sur Mer, Genoa, La Spezia, Salerno, Alessandria. If the new BMS will maintain Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Salerno, with the new line, the port of Vado Ligure will lose the ports of call of the EMS service.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Parte da Portovesme l'elettrificazione delle banchine dei porti della Sardegna
Cagliari
Quasi 52 milioni di euro di lavori in programma
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Le navi di Arkas Line raggiungeranno l'India
Izmir
La compagnia turca fonderà tre servizi nel Mediterraneo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Sperimentate due corsie di transito navale in una sezione di 10 km del canale di Suez
Ismailia
Sono situate nell'area del Piccolo Lago Amaro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Il calo dei transiti nel canale di Suez è costato sette miliardi di dollari all'Egitto
Il Cairo
Nel 2024 l traffico navale è diminuito di oltre il -60%
PORTI
Porto di Valencia, traffico mensile in calo dopo oltre un anno di crescita
Valencia
Diminuzione dei volumi in tutti i principali comparti merceologici
INCIDENTI
A Natale sono stati danneggiati cavi sottomarini nel Golfo di Finlandia
Helsinki
Fermata la petroliera “Eagle S” che farebbe parte della flotta ombra che opera per la Russia
PORTI
A novembre il traffico delle merci nei porti marittimi cinesi è aumentato del +3,2%
Pechino
Le merci con l'estero hanno registrato un rialzo del +6,1%. I container sono cresciuti del +4,9%
PORTI
Accordo TIL (gruppo MSC) - JNPA per la realizzazione del porto di Vadhvan
Uran
Il nuovo scalo è situato sulla costa occidentale dell'India
PORTI
Shanghai è il primo porto mondiale a movimentare oltre 50 milioni di container in un anno
Shanghai
SIPG evidenzia il forte incremento di produttività realizzato introducendo una spinta automazione nell'area di Yangshan
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Yang Ming acquisirà sino a 13 nuove portacontainer da 8.000-15.000 teu
MARITTIMI
Oggi entrano in vigore otto emendamenti alla Convenzione internazionale del Lavoro Marittimo
Ginevra
Introdotte modifiche per migliorare le condizioni di vita e di lavoro a bordo delle navi
CROCIERE
Carnival registra performance record per il trimestre settembre-novembre
Miami
Nel periodo i ricavi sono aumentati del +10,0%
LEGISLAZIONE
Uniport apprezza che la riforma portuale avvenga attraverso una legge delega e confida (!) nella volontà del governo di aprire un confronto con gli operatori
Roma
ASSOCIAZIONI
Søren Toft (MSC) è il nuovo presidente del World Shipping Council
Washington
Vice presidente è Randy Chen della Wan Hai Lines
LEGISLAZIONE
Presentato lo “SHIPS for America Act”, disegno di legge bipartisan per rafforzare l'industria statunitense dello shipping
Washington
Tra le proposte, trasportare sino al 10% delle importazioni dalla Cina su navi di bandiera statunitense, con equipaggio americano e costruite negli USA
PORTI
Istituita a Gioia Tauro l'impresa portuale per la fornitura di lavoro temporaneo
Gioia Tauro
Ai 50 lavoratori attualmente iscritti nelle liste dell'Agenzia portuale se ne aggiungeranno altri 70
CANTIERI NAVALI
Navantia firma l'accordo per acquisire tutti e quattro i cantieri navali della Harland & Wolff
Londra/Madrid
Impegno alla salvaguardia dei mille posti di lavoro, garantendo la tutela dei diritti e delle condizioni di lavoro
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nei porti francesi è diminuito del -7,3%
Parigi
Robusta crescita dei container (+14,0%). Calo delle altre tipologie di carichi
ASSOCIAZIONI
Thomas Kazakos sarà il prossimo segretario generale dell'International Chamber of Shipping
Londra
Subentrerà a giugno a Guy Platten
PORTI
A tre anni dalla cerimonia inaugurale vengono avviati i lavori di costruzione del nuovo porto senegalese di Ndayane
Dubai
Investimento di 1,2 miliardi di dollari
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Genoa
Genoa
A 52-year-old Culmv worker dies and a colleague is injured. A 24-hour strike has been called
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Greek ports increased by +1.4%
PORTS
Container Traffic Growth at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in November
Los Angeles/Long Beach
Increases of +15.9% and +20.9% respectively were recorded
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Lineas and Hupac collaborate on intermodal connections between Belgium and Italy
Brussels
The Belgian company will provide rail traction, while the Swiss one will take care of intermodal services
PORTS
Report highlights progress made in reducing emissions in Tuscan ports
Leghorn
Emissions produced by maritime traffic account for 88.1% of the total
LOGISTICA
Assologistica, bene l'applicazione del Reverse Charge ai fini IVA nel settore della logistica
Milano
L'associazione ha espresso apprezzamento per l'intenzione del governo di chiedere l'autorizzazione all'UE
PORTS
An EU Commission study analyses the environmental challenges faced by European ports
Brussels
Particular attention to supporting initiatives for the sustainability of small and medium-sized ports
PORTS
Busan Port Set to End 2024 with Record Container Traffic of 24.3 Million TEU (+5.0%)
SHIPPING
HMM to return to transatlantic routes
Seoul
New Northern Europe-West Coast USA service. Also inaugurated is an India-Northern Europe line
PORTS
CMA CGM to use the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as a transhipment hub
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Agreement with Terminal de Contenedores de Tenerife
PORTS
Port of La Spezia, cruise ships will be able to operate at Molo Garibaldi despite the works
The Spice
SAFETY & SECURITY
EUNAVFOR Atalanta naval mission mandate extended until 28 February 2027
Brussels
Synergies with the Aspides maritime operation will be strengthened
TRASPORTO FLUVIALE
Un consorzio guidato da CMA CGM gestirà il container terminal del porto fluviale di Lione
Marsiglia
Previsti investimenti pari a 40 milioni di euro
LEGISLATION
CLECAT calls for new transport emissions regulation not to include entire life cycle of vehicles
Brussels
The IRU is instead in favour of the "well-to-wheel" approach
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nel terzo trimestre le merci trasportate sulle linee ferroviarie austriache sono aumentate del +1,8%
Vienna
Nei primi nove mesi del 2024 l'incremento è stato del +1,7%
LOGISTICA
Uiltrasporti, bene il reverse change dell'Iva nella legge di bilancio
Roma
Verzari: ci auguriamo che questa misura venga in futuro resa strutturale
AZIENDE
Circle acquisisce le business unit Infomobilità e Telematica di Telepass Innova
Milano
Il valore dell'operazione è di 6,2 milioni di euro
PORTI
Riavviata la gara per la costruzione del porto albanese di Porto Romano
Durazzo
La scadenza per la presentazione delle offerte è stata fissata per il 7 febbraio
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Eukor si assicura il rinnovo di contratti per l'esportazione di auto da Corea e Cina
Lysaker
Il valore previsto degli accordi è di 4,2 miliardi di dollari
PORTI
PSA Singapore stabilisce un nuovo record di traffico annuale dei container
Singapore
Il 24 dicembre è stata raggiunta la quota di 40 milioni di teu
AZIENDE
La statunitense FTV Capital presenta un'offerta per acquisire la Windward
Londra
L'azienda londinese sviluppa soluzioni tecnologiche per lo shipping
OFFSHORE
L'americana Halliburton compra la norvegese Optime Subsea
Notodden
L'azienda europea sviluppa tecnologie per le operazioni subacquee
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi ha preso in consegna la ro-ro multipurpose Great Cotonou
Napoli
Il prossimo mese sarà immessa in un nuovo servizio del gruppo tra Cina e Nigeria
ASSOCIAZIONI
Federagenti ha nominato 24 “ambasciatori”
Roma
Sono protagonisti da oltre 60 anni nella professione di agente marittimo
FINANZIAMENTI
Porti della Spezia e Marina di Carrara, stanziati oltre cinque milioni per la transizione green
La Spezia
Fondi per l'acquisto di mezzi elettrici o a idrogeno
PORTI
A novembre il traffico delle merci nei porti di Genova e Savona-Vado è cresciuto del +4,3%
Genova
Nei primi undici mesi del 2024 registrato un aumento del +1,1%
PORTI
Nei primi 11 mesi del 2024 il traffico nel porto di Trieste è cresciuto del +6,4% grazie agli oli minerali
Trieste
Nello scalo portuale di Monfalcone registrata una flessione del -8,2%
CRONACA
Sequestrati nel porto di Genova oltre due quintali e mezzo di cocaina
Genova
La droga era all'interno di un contenitore frigo proveniente dall'Ecuador
PORTI
Manca (Regione Sardegna): disattese le promesse di stanziamento di risorse per l'agenzia Kalport
Cagliari
Chiesto un incontro urgente alla ministra del Lavoro
PORTI
Rincari degli importi degli diritti portuali nei porti di Bari e Brindisi
Bari
Leone: ci siamo impegnati per adottare misure che non impattassero su traffico e utenza
CRONACA
Sequestrato un ingente quantitativo di cocaina nel porto di Olbia
Sassari
Scoperti 39 chili di stupefacenti occultati in un minivan
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Da gennaio Hupac intensificherà i collegamenti intermodali fra Belgio e Italia
Chiasso
Aumenterà anche la frequenza del treno shuttle fra Busto Arsizio e Padova
PORTI
Porto di Ancona, rilascio della concessione provvisoria allo stabilimento della Fincantieri
Ancona
La nuova concessione avrà una durata di 40 anni
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
A novembre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Barcellona è calato del -3,7%
Barcellona
In crescita la movimentazione di container (+6,3%), ma non il peso dei carichi containerizzati (-6,9%)
OFFSHORE
Saipem si è aggiudicata un nuovo contratto offshore da Shell in Nigeria
Milano
Per l'azienda italiana ha un valore di circa 900 milioni di dollari
LEGISLAZIONE
Rixi illustra per sommi capi la riforma portuale
Roma
Creazione di una società a controllo pubblico per gestire gli investimenti e rappresentare il sistema portuale italiano
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Accordo tra RFI e RSE per lo studio di un sistema di trasporto merci a levitazione magnetica
Milano
SAFETY & SECURITY
Sicurezza marittima, firmato al MIT un accordo per semplificare le procedure di verifica
Roma
Attività ispettive e di certificazione potranno essere svolte da organismi appositamente accreditati
PORTI
Nei primi undici mesi del 2024 il traffico delle merci nei porti russi è diminuito del -2,0%
San Pietroburgo
In calo sia le merci secche (-2,1%) che le rinfuse liquide (-2,0%)
LOGISTICS
Log In acquires 19,600 square meters of space at Interporto Toscano Amerigo Vespucci
Kansas City
It is the fourth acquisition in Italy of the Theoreim group company
OFFSHORE
Prysmian wins two EPCI contracts from French RTE, potentially worth €700 million
Milan
The laying of approximately 640 kilometers of land and underwater cables is planned
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Testing of an autonomous port tractor in the port of Wilhelmshaven
Wilhelmshaven
It will be launched next year by Eurogate, MAFI, ICT Group and Embotech
SAFETY & SECURITY
Intesa Fincantieri - Sparkle for the protection and surveillance of submarine cables
Trieste
The two companies will analyze the requirements to improve the security of the infrastructure
PORTS
Barcelona terminal operator BEST has ordered two new super post-Panamax quay cranes
Barcelona/The Hague
APM Terminals announces completion of work to increase capacity at MedPort Tangier terminal
COMPANIES
Wärstilä sells Automation, Navigation and Control System to Swedish investment company Solix
Helsinki
In 2023 ANCS recorded revenues of 200 million euros
PORTS
Cisl, speed up the choice of the president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
The Spice
Necessary to implement works and investments
PORTS
Works awarded for the expansion of the container terminal in the port of Koper
Coper
The works will be completed by the end of 2027
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -4.2% last month
Hong Kong
In the first eleven months of 2024 the decline was -5.0%
ACCIDENTS
Two Russian oil tankers crash near Kerch Strait
Fly
One of the 27 sailors of the two crews died
PORTS
Monthly Container Traffic Declines at Port of Singapore
Singapore
Over 3.3 million TEUs were handled in November (-0.4%)
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30th anniversary of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Iran signs over $1.8b investment contracts with private sector for ports development
(Tehran Times)
North Korean tankers transport over one million barrels of oil from Russia
(NK News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
››› File
COMPANIES
Contship Italia dedicates a locomotive to the memory of Cecilia Eckelmann Battistello
Melzo
The special livery commemorates his life and career
FINANCING
EBRD loan for the enhancement of multipurpose terminals at the ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar
London
Funds up to 65 million euros
PORTS
Zero Emission Port Alliance Report on Future Port Electricity Demand
The Hague
The importance of strengthening port electrical infrastructures was highlighted
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Potestà confirmed as president of ANGOPI
Rome
Vice Presidents are Giovanni D'Angelo, Marco Gorin, Ettore Rosalba, Mario Ciampaglia and Alessandro Serra
LAW
Criminal proceedings filed against the heads of the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
Joy Taurus
The absolute groundlessness of the crime report was recognized
CRUISES
In the July-September quarter, revenues of TUI's cruise division grew by +8.9%
Hanover
In the entire financial year 2024, the increase in turnover was +28.1%
SHIPPING
MSC orders ten new 24,000 TEU containerships from Hengli Heavy Industry
Dalian
Contract worth over 2.3 billion dollars
INDUSTRY
RINA to conduct pre-FEED study for carbon capture and storage project in Malaysia
Genoa
Assigned by PETRONAS CCS Solutions
ASSOCIATIONS
European Network of Maritime Clusters Board of Directors Renewed
Rome
Maire confirmed as president. Vice-presidents are Nathalie Mercier-Perrin, Javier Garat Pérez and Biagio Mazzotta
PORTS
New step for the establishment of the port company ex art. 17 in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
Local Advisory Committee Meeting
PORTI
PSA Italy chiuderà il 2024 con una crescita del +3% del traffico dei container nei porti di Genova e Venezia
Genova
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
A novembre è proseguito il trend congiunturale negativo dei ricavi di Evergreen, Yang Ming e WHL
Taipei
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
InRail has expanded its operating area to include French territory
Genoa
The company has become fully operational on the Mediterranean Corridor
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
Venice
Moderate growth in the value of global trade in goods continues
TRADE
Moderate growth in the value of global trade in goods continues
Geneva
The increase for the whole of 2024 should be around +2.7%
PORTS
47% of German maritime imports of green hydrogen will be able to pass through the port of Hamburg
Hamburg
The airport will be able to cover 10-18% of total national demand by 2045
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile