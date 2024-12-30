Arkas Line ships will reach India

Next year the Turkish shipping company Arkas Line
will extend its network of scheduled services to India. The
The new service, which will be inaugurated on 10 February, will be
called India Med Service (IMS) and will be built with
four container ships with a capacity of 2,500-2,800 TEUs. The
new line, which will pass through the Suez Canal,
it will call at the ports of Ambarli, Evyap, Aliaga, Mersin, Aqaba,
Jeddah, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, Aqaba, Alexandria and Ambarli.
Coinciding with the launch of the IMS service, the company
Turkish will restructure its services in the Mediterranean
merging the three GPS (Great Pendulum Service) services,
EMS (East Med Morocco Service) and SEM (Spain-East Med) in the single
new Blue Med Service (BMS) service that will make stopovers at the
ports of Alexandria, Beirut, Lattakia, Mersin, Aliaga, Genoa, La
Spezia, Tanger Med, Casablanca, Valencia, Barcelona, Fos sur Mer,
Genoa, La Spezia, Salerno, Alessandria. If the new BMS will maintain
Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Salerno, with the
new line, the port of Vado Ligure will lose the ports of call of the
EMS service.