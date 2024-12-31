Assologistica, the new rules on the discipline of the reverse charge in the Budget Law are good

Assologistica expressed great satisfaction with
the approval of the 2025 Budget Law which includes specific
rules relating to the discipline of the reverse charge for the sector
logistics, as - specified the association of
logistics companies - "The new rules are a
improvement in the legislative framework and it is considered that they can be
generate a significant decrease in the risk of being challenged
for abuse and fraud for the companies that choose to apply them. In
particular - explained Assologistica - are introduced
transparent mechanisms that allow the client to recover
VAT if it is declared non-deductible as a result
of a contractual requalification".
Highlighting that "the optional provision provided for by the
new rules is a more solid safeguard in the field of
management of tax risk by companies',
Assologistica expressed the hope that the Revenue Agency
provides for the rapid issuance of the implementing measure,
to enable companies to benefit from the innovations introduced.
Assologistica underlined that "with this approval
an important milestone in a multi-year process of
rules and concrete innovations aimed at making the logistics chain
more sustainable and transparent".
Specifying that in the coming months the association will continue
dialogue with the institutions to encourage the introduction of
further regulatory innovations, Assologistica has also announced
which in the first weeks of 2025 will promote a series of
meetings and webinars for its members that will take place
also on the "Culture and Training" platform,
developed in collaboration with Randstad, to deepen the
contents of the new legislation.