In 2024, the port of Tanjung Pelepas recorded a new all-time record for container traffic

In 2024, the port of Tanjung Pelepas recorded a new
historical record of annual container traffic and is
became the first Malaysian port to have crossed the threshold
of 12 million twenty-foot containers handled in a year.
After a 2022 in which traffic had fallen by -6.2% on the year
previous year and a 2023 with a stable traffic volume, in 2024 the
port totalled more than 12.2 million
TEU, marking an increase of +16.9% on the previous year, which was
was generated by the growth of +22.7% recorded in the first
quarter of 2024 over the same period of 2023 followed by increases
respectively by +17.0%, +21.3% and
+7.9% in the following three quarters.
The previous historical record was achieved in 2021 with
11.2 million TEUs.
We remind you that about 95% of the traffic handled by the port
of Tanjung Pelepas consists of containers transshipped from
one ship to another, an activity that makes the Malaysian port one of the
of the main transhipment hubs in the region.