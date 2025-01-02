Port State Control inspections on Eagle S have begun

Today Traficom, the Finnish agency for transport and transport
communications, has started inspections on the oil tanker Eagle S
as the national authority responsible for carrying out the
Port State Control activities, i.e. the control of ships
foreign nationals calling at a Finnish port as part of operations
to ensure that they comply with the
provisions of the International Conventions on
safety of navigation. The Eagle S
is the ship
suspected of damage to submarine cables in the Gulf of
Finland occurred on Christmas Day
(
of 27
December
2024).
Sanna Sonninen, Director General of the Marine Sector at
Traficom, specified that these inspections, which constitute a
routine procedure, however, they may last several days.
Meanwhile, on Monday in Brussels there was a
NATO meeting focused on infrastructure security
critique across the Baltic Sea during which
It has been decided to strengthen the Alliance's military presence
in order to ensure
awareness, and
deter further accidents.