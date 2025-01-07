COSCO, we are not a Chinese Military Company

Commenting today on the company's inclusion in the list of
Chinese Military Companies, the list of companies that
according to the US Department of Defense they would also operate in
support of the armed forces and intelligence of the Republic
Popular Chinese
(
of 7
June
2025), the Chinese shipping group China COSCO Shipping
Corporation highlighted that the company and its subsidiaries "have
always observed local laws and operated in a strictly
in their cross-border activities and are
committed to serving global trade and global customers, including
Many agricultural producers, manufacturing companies, corporations
energy companies, retailers and exporters by providing
high-quality maritime transport and logistics".
Referring to China COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd., COSCO
Shipping (North America) Inc. and
COSCO Shipping Finance Co., Ltd., the three companies of the group
included in the list, the Chinese shipping group pointed out
that 'none of the three companies mentioned above is
a 'Chinese military society' and that
'The inclusion of the three companies in the list shall not
means that they have been included in lists of possible sanctions or
and will have no impact
on the global activities and operations of the COSCO Group
Shipping». The Chinese group has announced that it will take
contacts with US stakeholders to clarify the facts.