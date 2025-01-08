Corsica Ferries sells Elba Ferries to BN Navigation

Corsica Ferries has sold the Elba brand to BN di Navigazione
Ferries and the management of the line to and from Elba still guaranteed
from the fast ferry Corsica Express Three
, which Corsica
Ferries has chartered to the Elba company Blu Navy of BN
Navigation. In the more than 12 years of activity from 2012 to 2024
Elba Ferries has carried over 2.6 million
passengers and more than 830 thousand vehicles carrying out over 13,000
Travel.
Announcing the sale today, the CEO of
Corsica Sardinia Ferries, Sébastien Romani, explained that
"The sale of Elba Ferries is part of our
strategic planning, which from 2025 will focus on
growth of the other destinations served, the constant improvement
quality and fleet expansion. Focus
energies, strategies and investments - Romani specified - on
Corsica, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands and on new products such as
mini-cruises, which are enjoying great success and a lot of
participation, thanks to the know-how of our crews and the
our vocation for hospitality".
Corsica Sardinia Ferries, which has its headquarters
organizational, administrative and logistical services in Vado Ligure, manages
a fleet of 12 ships that in 2024 transported over 3.5 million
of passengers.