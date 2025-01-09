Strong growth in annual revenue from Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL

Last month, the sustained growth of
Revenues of Taiwanese container shipping companies
Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
and Wan Hai Lines (WHL). The first company has filed the entire
2024 annual year with revenues of $463.4 billion
of Taiwan (14.1 billion US dollars), up +67.5%
on the 2023 financial year. Similar increases in turnover recorded
by Yang Ming and WHL who totaled annual revenues of
respectively to $222.9 billion (+58.4%) and $161.9 billion
billion Taiwanese dollars (+61.5%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, Evergreen's revenues were
amounted to 115.7 billion Taiwan dollars, with a growth in
+66.0% over the same period of the previous year. Revenues
quarterly results of Yang Ming stood at 53.7 billion (+63.4%)
and those of Wan Hai Lines at 41.6 billion Taiwanese dollars
(+65,4%).