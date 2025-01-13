COSCO expects to close 2024 with +95% growth in net profit

The shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. plans to
close the 2024 financial year with significant increases in
Values of operating profit and net profit due to freight
remained at high levels in a market that - has
specified the Chinese group - recorded a slight growth
of the volumes of containerised cargo transported by fleets and is
has been characterised by factors such as the escalation of the crisis in the
Red Sea region, which has led to a reduction in the
Effective transport capacity.
COSCO expects to close the year 2024 with an EBIT of 69.9
billion yuan ($9.5 billion), with a marked increase
+90.7% compared to 36.7 billion yuan in fiscal year 2023.
In addition, net profit of 55.4 billion yuan (+95.0%) is expected
and a profit for shareholders of 49.1 billion (+105.7%).