F.lli Di Martino from Catania has acquired 160 new loading units produced by the Piedmontese SICOM

The Catania-based F.lli Di Martino group, active in the
intermodal transport, has acquired 160 new loading units
produced by the Piedmontese SICOM in its plant in Cherasco,
in the province of Cuneo, with the use of Italian green steel and
renewable energy on a unique and special design developed for
the Sicilian company. These are 150 45-foot speakers with profile
C45 (high cube) and ten special 45-foot crates with C64 profile
used for the transport of bulky goods relying on a
load capacity of 100 cubic meters that are combined with a
existing fleet of over 2,500 units already active on the
national and international railway relations of the group.
This year SICOM celebrates 50 years since the foundation of the company
which took place in 1975.