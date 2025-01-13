The intermodal service connecting the Italian terminal in Melzo with the Dutch terminal in Moerdijk has been launched

The new intermodal service has been launched
of the Dutch A2B-online Container connecting the Melzo terminal
(Milan) of the Rail Hub Milano (RHM) of the Contship Italia group with
the terminal in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. The new connection
initially provides for three weekly circulations, with an increase in
planned four-journey round-trip movements to
starting next April. Railway traction in the area
is operated by Oceanogate of the Contship group,
while the foreign route is operated by the Dutch LTE
Netherlands of the Austrian LTE group.