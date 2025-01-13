Maria Teresa Di Matteo, head of the Department for Transport and Navigation, has died

Yesterday in Rome, at the end of a long illness, she died
Maria Teresa Di Matteo, head of the Department for Transport and Safety,
Navigation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Between
the expressions of condolence, that of the Federation of the Sea:
"Di Matteo - recalled the president Mario Mattioli - is
has been an important point of reference for the entire cluster
in the always open dialogue with the Ministry,
showing a great capacity for analysis in order to be able to
identify solutions for the sector. His death leaves a
enormous void both on a human level and in daily administration
of the complex Italian maritime-port world".
The president of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti),
Rodolfo Giampieri, highlighted that Maria Teresa Di Matteo "has
played a fundamental role in these years within MIT
for the development of the activities of the Supervisory Authorities
Port system. His strength and determination, together with a
strong spirit of collaboration will be greatly missed».
The President and the Managing Director of the Confederation
Italiana Armatori (Confitarma), Mario Zanetti and Luca, have
underlined that "Di Matteo was for many years a
an example of absolute dedication and professionalism,
distinguishing itself as an essential point of reference for the entire
infrastructure and transport and, lastly, also for
the Italian maritime and port sector. Its ability to
Combining technical expertise, daily determination and vision
strategic - they added - has decisively favored
strengthening the dialogue between the maritime cluster and the
institutions, helping to face daily life with energy
challenges of our sector".
The president of ENAV, Alessandra Bruni, recalled that,
«President of ENAV from 2014 to 2015, Maria Teresa Di Matteo
He has also held the role of director since
2015 to 2020, always offering its vision and dedication
compared to a sector for which he has shown great competence
and professionalism".
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio highlighted that "Di Matteo is
for many years the contact person of the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport of the main and more
important administrative procedures that first involved
the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro and then the Port Authority of
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas. Among many,
we recall the establishment and operation of the
redevelopment of port work and the birth of the company
pursuant to Article 17 of Law 84/94".